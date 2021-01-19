Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Michigan State Drops to 10-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update

The Spartans drop to a 10-seed in the latest bracketology update.
East Lansing, MI – Entering his 26th season as head coach, Tom Izzo's Spartans are 8-4 overall and 2-4 within the Big Ten.

Even without Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr., not many people predicted Michigan State to open conference play 0-3.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi sure didn't, who at one point had MSU tabbed as a three-seed in August, but recently dropped them to a 10-seed facing Virginia Tech in the first round.

The top teams in the Spartans region are Baylor (1), Tennessee (2), Illinois (3), Louisville (4), and Oregon (5).

As a conference, the Big Ten fielded the most teams with 10, three more than any other league.

By the Numbers

  • Big Ten: 10
  • Big 12: 7
  • ACC: 7
  • SEC: 6
  • Pac-12: 5
  • Big East: 5
  • Mountain West: 2
  • West Coast: 2
  • Atlantic 10: 2

Big Ten Matchups

  • 7 Minnesota vs. 10 Florida
  • 5 Ohio State vs. 12 Toledo
  • 3 Wisconsin vs. 14 Siena
  • 7 Virginia vs. 10 Purdue
  • 8 Rutgers vs. 9 Arkansas
  • 3 Illinois vs. 14 Little Rock
  • 7 Virginia Tech vs. 10 Michigan State
  • 1 Michigan vs. 16 North Dakota State
  • 7 Saint Louis vs. 10 Indiana
  • 2 Iowa vs. 15 Northeastern

