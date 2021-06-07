Sports Illustrated home
Michigan State Freshmen Max Christie & Pierre Brooks II Earn Gatorade Player of the Year

Michigan State basketball's Max Christie and Pierre Brooks II earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – Two Michigan State basketball signees earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in their respective states.

Five-star shooting guard Max Christie and four-star small forward Pierre Brooks II were both named winners of the award on Friday afternoon.

The two individuals are members of MSU's 2021 recruiting class, which includes four-star point guard Jaden Akins and ranks second in the Big Ten (No. 10 nationally).

Christie led Rolling Meadows to an undefeated season (15-0) while averaging 24 points, 3.9 assists, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.1 steals per game.

He's also the first Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year to choose Michigan State since Shannon Brown (2003).

Brooks, the 16th Spartan-bound player to win the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award, helped bring a Division 4 state championship to Frederick Douglass, boasting 33.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 10.7 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-6 forward joins Foster Loyer, Cassius Winston, Matt Costello, and Deyonta Davis as the fifth Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year electing to play for MSU in the last decade.

