Michigan State given 9th Best Odds to win 21' National Title

McLain Moberg

With Tom Izzo leading the way, Michigan State always has a shot at winning it all in March.

His eight Final Fours, two title game appearances, and one National Championship speak for themselves. There's no debating the longtime Spartan head coach is a legend in college basketball.

National title odds for the 2021 NCAA Tournament were released via Fox Bet last Friday afternoon.

MSU is tied with Kansas and Wisconsin, featuring the ninth-best odds to cut down the nets at +1800.

Michigan State lost Xavier Tillman Sr. and Cassius Winston in the same year so, it's understandable to see them a bit lower heading into the season.

However, if fans are optimistic, they will view the Spartans as a team who lost two of the country's best players and STILL find themselves in the running for a title.

Or, maybe you are upset about where Michigan State ended up on this list. 

Either way, MSU will be a force in the Big Ten and college basketball in general.

2021 National Title Odds (Fox Bet)

Rank 
School
Odds

1

Gonzaga

+900

2

Villanova

+1000

3

Baylor 

+1100

4

Virginia

+1100

5

Kentucky

+1300

6

Duke

+1300

7

Iowa

+1700

9

Creighton

+1700

9

Wisconsin

+1800

9

Kansas

+1800

9

Michigan State

+1800

