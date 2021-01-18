Michigan State Postpones Game vs. Illinois; 3 Additional COVID-19 Cases

The Spartans postponed their game against Illinois on Saturday following three more COVID-19 cases.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball's game against Illinois on Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.

It's the third game in a row called off due to COVID-19 concerns within the Spartan program and the fourth this year.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo announced three more individuals tested positive for the virus over the weekend, including walk-on Davis Smith and two staff members.

The Spartans had three student-athletes test positive for coronavirus last week, featuring freshman forward Mady Sissoko, guard Steven Izzo, and fifth-year senior Joshua Langford.

Langford felt sick during Wednesday's practice, but after testing negative earlier that day, he tested positive once practice finished, which led to the contest versus Iowa being postponed.

A total of eight athletes have contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak started, Izzo announced Monday afternoon, but those came in August and September.

Michigan State hoped to resume practicing Monday; however, the program's status remains uncertain after three new cases.

As of now, MSU doesn't plan on shutting the program down, meaning if all goes well, the Spartans will retake the floor vs. Rutgers on Jan. 28.

