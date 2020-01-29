Tom Izzo Weekly Press Conference Northwestern Week!

The #14 Michigan State Spartans enter a big week with a 15-5 (7-2) record. But with the conference season half over, the season is far from it.

The team will return to the hard-court Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in East Lansing, at the Breslin Center. It can be seen on BTN at 6:30 PM.

The Spartans are the current leaders in the Big Ten and are ready to win it again. Tom Izzo had his weekly press conference today. You can watch it in its entirety above, and below is a partial transcript.

Opening statement…

As far as the weekend went, it was long, but it was important and good for our team. We did what we needed to do and I thought it was a necessity to stay on the road; I was up for it. We had some good games against some good people, we had some good halves. I thought Xavier Tillman was the most consistent and I though Cassius (Winston) played well at times. I thought Aaron (Henry) responded really well coming off the bench, and yet I'm still looking for that consistency out of him. Back here tomorrow concerns me, the more I watch Northwestern, I see that they're really well coached. I think the (Boo) Buie kid adds a lot to the team, he only had 26 against us last time and really hadn't played. The last two games, he's played but he's still kind of working his way back after, I don't know how long, a month or three weeks, it's been awhile. Now you're looking at film and you're not seeing him in there, so that's never a good feeling. Plus, whenever you have a home game against a team you beat and have struggled a little bit, it's a trap game, so I'm concerned about that. They're a dangerous team, they've played Illinois and Maryland to the buzzer. They had a tough loss last week to Ohio State. We won the first game by five points, but they've gotten stronger and better since that game. But we've gotten better and we had a better lead in that game, but we didn't take care of it at the end. (Miller) Kopp is averaging 14 points per game in league play and is one of the better young forwards in our league. He's got size and shooting ability. Like I said, (Boo) Buie scored 26 against us, but missed some games, I don't know how many. But he's come back and played OK. He hasn't shot it as well the last two games back, but I know the kid can shoot. He does a bit of everything, he's averaging 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, he does a lot of things.

In general, we're in a better place and we've made progress. Yeah, we lost the game to Indiana, I thought we played a pretty good 25 minutes, just not a good 40 minutes, and in this league, you don't get to play just 25 minutes. So, improvements are needed. .

