Cassius Winston & Xavier Tillman Make College Basketball's Top 50

Hondo S. Carpenter

The Michigan State Spartan basketball team finished with a shortened season that included no post-season tournaments because of the COVID-19 safety precautions. According to the final AP poll, they finished No. 9 in the nation. They entered the campaign as the No. 1 team.

So as the recaps of the season come in, my colleague at Sports Illustrated, Jeremy Woo did a terrific write –up of the Top 50 players in college basketball. YOU CAN READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE WHEN YOU CLICK HERE.

Woo had two Spartans on that list. Xavier Tillman came in at No. 14 and Cassius Winston at No. 12. Here is what Woo said about Tillman.

14. Xavier Tillman, Michigan State, Junior

Tillman’s value to Michigan State goes well beyond the box score, and he quietly has a strong case as the most well-rounded big in college hoops. His understanding of the finer points—positioning and timing, playmaking, and screen-setting—are well beyond his years, even as a college upperclassman. He doesn’t garner headlines, but deserves a large share of credit for the Spartans holding things together over the course of an uneven, yet still successful season.

Having covered Tillman going back to his high school days, I can attest that Woo is right on with his analysis of the Spartan big man that is getting a lot of scrutiny from the NBA.

12. Cassius Winston, Michigan State, Senior

Repeating his outstanding 2018-19 was always going to be tough for Winston, and that was before his world was rocked by the death of his brother just days into his senior season. Through all of it, he managed to continue to be the engine that runs the Spartans, putting together another excellent year as a scorer and a playmaker. Michigan State's late surge had it trending toward another deep March run, of which Winston almost certainly would've been at the center of.

Woo’s analysis of both players was spot on in my opinion.

