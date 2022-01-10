Despite movement in Top 10, Michigan State stays idle in latest AP Poll

There was a lot of shake-up in the Associated Press Top 10, but the Spartans hold their spot for the third consecutive week

For the third consecutive week, Michigan State men's basketball holds the No. 10 spot in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Spartans defeated Nebraska, 79-67, in their lone games this week. Michigan State's scheduled game against rival Michigan was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines' program.

While the Spartans stayed neutral in Week 10's poll, there was a lot of shuffling amongst other Top 10 teams. At 15-0, Baylor remains the No. 1 team in the land, followed by new No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 UCLA, each of whom jumped two spots.

No. 4 Auburn jumped five spots this week after wins over Florida and South Carolina. The Tigers have won 11 in a row. Meanwhile, No. 5 USC and No. 6 Arizona State both climbed two spots.

Rounding out the Top 10 is No. 7 Purdue, No. 8 Duke and No. 9 Kansas, who each suffered defeats this week and dropped as a result.

The biggest riser in Week 10 was Wisconsin, who jumped a whopping 10 spots to No. 13 after wins over Purdue, Iowa and Maryland this week. No. 12 LSU was a close second, rising nine spots after defeating ranked opponents Kentucky and Tennessee last week.

No. 24 Alabama took the biggest fall this week, dropping nine spots following a loss to unranked Missouri.

Joining the Boilermakers, Spartans and Badgers as ranked teams out of the Big Ten are No. 16 Ohio State and No. 25 Illinois. In the "others receiving votes" category are Indiana and Iowa.

For the full Associated Press Top 25 rankings, click here.