Michigan State reenters AP Poll Top 10 after win at Wisconsin

The Spartans regained the ground they lost after falling to Northwestern, and are in a great spot moving forward

After falling from No. 10 to No. 14 in Week 11 of the Associated Press college basketball poll, Michigan State has reentered the Top 10 in Week 12 after a resounding victory over previously No. 8-ranked Wisconsin.

The Spartans returned to No. 10 in this week's poll, one spot ahead of the newly-minted No. 11 Badgers. Michigan State finds itself atop the Big Ten standings at 6-1 in conference play.

MSU's four spot jump was just one of several moves within the AP Top 25 this week. No. 1 Auburn jumped No. 2 Gonzaga for the top spot this week, after the Tigers defeated No. 12 Kentucky on Sunday. This is the first time in the history of Auburn basketball that the Tigers hold the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll.

No. 3 Arizona held its spot from last week, while No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Kansas both moved up in the poll. No. 6 Purdue fell two spots following a road loss to rival Indiana.

In a rare event, both UCLA and Houston hold the No. 7 ranking, after the two teams tied in total points in the poll. No. 9 Duke fell two spots following a loss at Florida State.

No. 18 Tennessee made the biggest jump in this week's poll, climbing six spots after wins over Vanderbilt and LSU. Meanwhile, No. 23 Iowa State took the biggest fall, dropping eight spots following losses to Texas Tech and TCU.

Joining Purdue, Michigan State and Wisconsin as ranked teams out of the Big Ten Conference are No. 16 Ohio State and No. 24 Illinois, while Indiana and Iowa are each receiving votes.

The Spartans have another pair of tests this week, as they travel to Illinois on Tuesday before hosting rival Michigan on Saturday.