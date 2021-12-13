Michigan State hoops skyrockets up latest Associated Press Top 25 poll

The Spartans have won four in a row, and look to be getting better every time they hit the hardwood

With four consecutive wins and visibly-improved play on the hardwood, Michigan State has flown up the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Spartans rose seven spots from last week, coming in at No. 12 on Monday.

In their two losses, Michigan State (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) fell in their season-opener to Kansas, and dropped the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament final to Baylor -- the Jayhawks and Bears are ranked No. 7 and No. 1, respectively, in the updated AP poll.

The Spartans have a win over No. 20 UConn, as well as wins over Loyola-Chicago and Minnesota, both of whom are amongst the "Others receiving votes.

After an inconsistent start, offensively, to the 2021-22 season, Michigan State is beginning to round into form at that end of the court. Tyson Walker appears to get more comfortable at point guard with each passing game, senior wing Gabe Brown has consistently scored in the low-teens and Marcus Bingham Jr. has accepted his role as a low-post scorer and rim protector.

Coming in at No. 2 this week is Duke, followed by No. 3 Purdue -- which was upset at Rutgers this week after ascending to No. 1 for the first time in program history. UCLA held serve as the No. 4 team in the land, followed by No. 5 Gonzaga and No. 6 Alabama.

No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Villanova and No. 10 USC round out the Top 10 of the poll.

No. 15 Ohio State joins the Boilermakers and Spartans as one of only three Big Ten teams currently ranked. Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan join Minnesota as "Other receiving votes".

