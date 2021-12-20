Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Michigan State climbs a spot in latest AP College Basketball Top 25 poll
    Despite a long layoff, the Spartans have moved up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll
    Although Michigan State hasn't played in nine days, the Spartans have moved up in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll.

    MSU climbed one spot from No. 12 up to No. 11 as they prepare to return to action tomorrow against Oakland University.

    With most team's schedules slowing down this time of year due to Christmas break, there wasn't much movement at the top of the rankings -- No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Purdue all held their positions from last week.

    No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 5 UCLA flip-flopped spots, while Arizona climbed two spots to No. 6, followed by No. 7 Kansas.

    No. 8 USC and No. 9 Iowa State reach rose two spots, while No. 10 Alabama was the biggest mover at the top, falling four spots following an upset loss to Memphis.

    Xavier made the biggest jump in the latest poll, climbing four spots from No. 22 up to No. 18, while Villanova took a largest drop, falling 14 spots from No. 9 all the way down to No. 23.

    No. 14 Ohio State and No. 24 Wisconsin join the Boilermakers and Spartans as ranked Big Ten teams, while Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Minnesota land amongst "Others receiving votes".

    For the full Associated Press Top 25, click here

