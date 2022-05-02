Skip to main content

WATCH: Draymond Green ejected from NBA Playoff game after ridiculous Flagrant 2 foul

The NBA has gotten as soft as butter...

Golden State forward Draymond Green, the former Michigan State standout, was ejected from Game 1 of the NBA's Western Conference semifinal series between the Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies.

With Golden State trailing 54-53 with less than two minutes left in the first half, Green delivered a hard foul on Memphis' Brandon Clarke has he went to the rim.

Hard foul? Sure. Ejection-worthy? You be the judge.

To me, this is a borderline Flagrant 1 foul, and I'd be fine with it had the officials ruled it a common foul. But, this is what the NBA has become — a toilet-paper soft league.

Golden State went on to beat Memphis in a nail-biter, 117-116, to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

This isn't the first time that Green has been throw out of a game for a hard foul. The nine-year NBA veteran has developed something of a reputation for being an enforcer on the floor for the Warriors.

Most famously, Green was suspended for a game during the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In Game 4 of that series, Green got tangled up with Cavs star LeBron James, who attempted to step over Green.

Green was having none of it, and took a swipe at James' groin during the incident. The former Spartan was suspended for Game 5 as a result, and that play may have been what ignited Cleveland's comeback from a 3-1 deficit to win the series and the NBA Championship.

