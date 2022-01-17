Michigan State's Max Christie earns fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

The Spartan youngster is asserting himself as the favorite for Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Michigan State star freshman Max Christie earned his fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor on Monday, extending his lead in the category amongst the conference's freshman.

Christie averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game in the Spartans' two games against Minnesota and Northwestern this week.

The freshman scored 16 points and added five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in a 71-69 home win over the Golden Gophers. He had six points, six rebounds, an assist and three blocks against the Wildcats.

Nebraska's Byrce McGowens has the second-most Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors with three.

On the season, Christie is averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. He is shooting 39.7 percent from the floor, 33.8 percent from three-point range and 82.1 percent from the free throw line. Christie leads Michigan State with 30.7 minutes played per game.