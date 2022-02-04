Golden State's Draymond Green named NBA All-Star, Charlotte's Miles Bridges snubbed

Two Spartans deserved All-Star recognition, but only one of them made the roster

Two former Michigan State basketball players were up for NBA All-Star recognition for the 2021-22 season, but unfortunately only one has been named to the roster.

Golden State's Draymond Green, perhaps the most recognizable former Spartan playing in the NBA today, was named one of seven reserves out of the Western Conference on Thursday.

This is the fourth time in Green's career that he's been named an NBA All-Star. The ten-year veteran, who has spent his entire career with the Warriors, is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks this season. Green has helped Golden State to a 39-13 record this season, the second-best in the Western Conference.

Green advocated for fellow Spartan Miles Bridges to be named an All-Star, but to no avail, as Bridges was left off the Eastern Conference reserves list. Bridges has been outstanding in his fourth season with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. The Hornets are currently in 7th place in the Eastern Conference at 28-24 on the year.

Green played four years at Michigan State (2008-2012), and had a decorated career as a Spartan. As a senior at MSU in 2012, Green was named NABC National Player of the Year, was a consensus first team All-American, won Big Ten Player of the Year and was a first team All-Big Ten selection.

Other notable career achievements for Green include All-Big Ten Defensive team (2012), Big Ten Tournament MVP (2012), two-time third team All-Big Ten (2010, 2011) and the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year (2010). His No. 23 has been retired by Michigan State.

Bridges, meanwhile, spent two seasons in East Lansing before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2018. His achievements at Michigan State include consensus second team All-American (2018), first team All-Big Ten (2018), Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2017), second team All-Big Ten (2017) and Big Ten All-Freshman team (2017).

The NBA All-Stars for both league conferences are listed below. If an Eastern Conference player had to forgo the All-Star game for health or other reasons, there is a possibility that Bridges could be named an alternative All-Star.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Kevin Durant | Giannis Antetokounmpo | DeMar DeRozan | Joel Embiid | Trae Young | Jimmy Butler | Darius Garland | James Harden | Zach LaVine | Khris Middleton | Jayson Tatum | Fred VanVleet

Western Conference All-Stars

LeBron James | Stephen Curry | Nikola Jokic | Ja Morant | Andrew Wiggins | Devin Booker | Luka Doncic | Rudy Gobert | Draymond Green | Donovan Mitchell | Chris Paul | Karl Anthony-Towns