OPINION: Michigan State's goals remain achievable despite tough stretch

The transfer portal officially opened on December 5th. Since then hundreds of players have entered the portal, closing in on 1,000. Record numbers that were unthinkable until last year. Now the portal is a necessity for almost every college program, and players want to find a school where they can play.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was an early adopter of the transfer portal. Finishing up his third season at Michigan State, he still has players from former head coach Mark Dantonio’s regime. About to enter his fourth season, many would expect all the Dantonio players to be gone, or at least not playing.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case, as quarterback Payton Thorne came to MSU in 2019 out of high school. Not only is he a Dantonio era recruit, he plays the most important role on the offense and arguably the team. While unreliable at times, Thorne has earned his role as the starter. It’s no mistake that he started over Anthony Russo, who was a transfer from Temple that Tucker brought in.

But it’s not about his performance and what he can do on the field. It’s about making a statement that Tucker has completely taken over this program. Whether it’s to bench him for a better player, or for him to enter the transfer portal, it sends a message.

Thorne isn’t the only player in this situation. As six other multi-year starting quarterbacks have entered the portal so far. With other blue chip QB’s leaving due to coaching changes or looking for better situations.

The spartans also don’t have a quarterback for the 2023 class yet. While they are making an attempt to land Detroit (MI) King QB Dante Moore, it seems he is still leaning towards Oregon. They have reportedly been recruiting some players under the radar that have interest.

In the scenario where the spartans don’t get a QB for 2023, it is highly likely they would take a transfer QB. In any scenario that they do get a transfer, will it be to replace Thorne? Or will it be for backup? What about freshman Katin Houser? Where does he fit into this?

Many coaching staffs prefer to have quarterbacks early enroll in January, giving them an opportunity in spring to practice, making them more comfortable in the fall. If anything were to happen, expect it be in the upcoming couple of weeks.

As for Thorne, I don’t expect him to leave, but crazier things have happened. Many MSU players have decided to forgo their remaining eligibility and enter the NFL draft. Maybe he’ll follow his dad, Jeff Thorne, who was the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan last year, and is looking for a new job.

Thorne has taken this program to new heights. He will be remembered well, but all things must come to an end. It is up to Tucker and the offensive staff to determine if one more year of Thorne will keep this program going in the right direction.