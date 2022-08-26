Skip to main content

Son Of Detroit Legend Added To Michigan State Men's Basketball Roster

MSU released its men's basketball roster on Friday...

Michigan State men's basketball released its roster for the 2022-23 season on Friday, and a familiar last name was listed among the Spartans' lineup.

Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, has walked-on for MSU men's basketball and will wear his father's iconic No. 20 — albeit in Green and White instead of Honolulu Blue and Silver.

Sanders is listed as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound freshman out of Detroit Country Day high school.

During offseason workouts this summer, head coach Tom Izzo welcomed Barry Sanders as a special guest speaker for the Spartans, which apparently had deeper meaning than what was known at the time. One would assume that Spartan fans are likely to see a lot of the Pro Football Hall of Famer during the coming season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to Sanders, Michigan State's three scholarship true freshman also received their numbers. Power forward Jaxon Kohler is listed as No. 0, point guard Tre Holloman will wear the very special No. 5 and center Carson Cooper will don the No. 15 this season.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_8880394_168388427_lowres
Football

REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten

By Matthew Lounsberry
michigan state spartans sparty mascot
Football

Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18100849_168388427_lowres
Football

WATCH: Three Observations From Michigan State Football Practice

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_15198524_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State Lands 4-star Defensive Lineman Out Of Detroit

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18817298_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State QB Hamp Fay, RB Davion Primm Changing Positions In Fall Camp

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18747432_168388427_lowres
Football

2022 Big Ten Conference Football Power Rankings — Preseason

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18752879_168388427_lowres
Football

Can Michigan State ‘Keep Chopping’ Its Way To Close Wins in 2022?

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_16728312_168388427_lowres
Football

Keon Coleman: "Defensive Coordinator Is Going To Panic” While Game-Planning For MSU Offense

By Matthew Lounsberry