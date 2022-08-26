Son Of Detroit Legend Added To Michigan State Men's Basketball Roster

Michigan State men's basketball released its roster for the 2022-23 season on Friday, and a familiar last name was listed among the Spartans' lineup.

Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, has walked-on for MSU men's basketball and will wear his father's iconic No. 20 — albeit in Green and White instead of Honolulu Blue and Silver.

Sanders is listed as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound freshman out of Detroit Country Day high school.

During offseason workouts this summer, head coach Tom Izzo welcomed Barry Sanders as a special guest speaker for the Spartans, which apparently had deeper meaning than what was known at the time. One would assume that Spartan fans are likely to see a lot of the Pro Football Hall of Famer during the coming season.

In addition to Sanders, Michigan State's three scholarship true freshman also received their numbers. Power forward Jaxon Kohler is listed as No. 0, point guard Tre Holloman will wear the very special No. 5 and center Carson Cooper will don the No. 15 this season.