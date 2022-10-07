Skip to main content

WATCH: TMZ acquires video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in Warriors' practice

The former Spartan and former Wolverine had a 'physical altercation' in practice earlier this week...

According to a report published by The Athletic on Wednesday night, there was a physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during a Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday morning.

Now, on Friday morning, video obtained by TMZ Sports of that Warriors' practice shows Green and Poole coming chest to chest, Poole shoving Green away with two hands to the chest and Green responding with a punch.

Following the punch, Green stands over Poole while teammates and coaches attempt to pull him away.

According to the report by The Athletic, Green's actions will likely lead to disciplinary action by the Golden State Warriors.

The team's GM, Bob Myers, downplayed the altercation, saying, "These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don't condone it, but it happens." He goes on to say, "Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room ... as far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

Rumors have surfaced that Poole's attitude has changed amid contract negotiations with the organization, which may have been the driving force behind the altercation. Warriors star guard Stephen Curry denied that however, saying that the rumor was "absolute BS".

