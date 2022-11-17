Tom Izzo Praises Joey Hauser, Mady Sissoko For Overcoming Adversity

While outsiders assumed Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo would delve into the transfer portal after two straight seasons that failed to live up to the program's expectations, Izzo elected to commit to the guys already on his roster.

The head coach's faith in his own guys paid off, at least for one night, when Michigan State upset No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

"It’s an incredible feeling," Izzo said. "When I read things where players said ‘He could’ve gone out and got players. He believed in me.’ That’s an incredible feeling. That’s what my frickin’ program stands for. That’s what it’s gonna stand for."

It's no secret that Izzo has a certain disdain for the transfer portal. He's used it sparingly, like bringing into current starters Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser. But those two guys weren't 'one-and-done' transfers. Walker is in his second season, while Hauser is in Year 3.

Hauser has had his fair share of critics in those three years, and those voices made themselves heard against after the fifth-year senior got into foul trouble against No. 2 Gonzaga and finished with two points on 0-for-5 shooting, three turnovers and five fouls.

But in Michigan State's two wins, Hauser has been arguably the Spartans' best player. Against Kentucky, he led MSU with 23 points and eight rebounds.

"It’s so fun to see guys like Joey Hauser – he wasn’t very good in the last game, but I think there were reasons," Izzo said. "He was really good here. Missed his first couple shots, didn’t even bother him. He made some big-time plays, got a big-time rebound late and scored on it."

Izzo has used the portal when necessary, but he prefers the old-school methods of roster building — developing hungry players who are willing to work their tails off to earn their way on to the floor.

One player who fits that description is junior center Mady Sissoko, who has gone from playing five minutes per game as a sophomore to playing nearly 26 minutes per game as a starter this year. Through three games, Sissoko is averaging 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and one steal per game.

"I’m proud of guys like Joey and Mady who’ve been through the wars, all the abuse they took, but they enjoyed the process," Izzo said.

"I think sooner or later we better figure out the process is OK. The process is about getting better each year, not worrying about what’s wrong and just kind of putting your nose to the grindstone. That’s what those guys did. We went to Joey time after time that one stretch, and Mady was just a – he was pretty good."

The Spartans win over Kentucky does not single-handily prove that Izzo made the right decision this offseason to snub the transfer portal and go all in on his current roster. He admitted that himself.

"We may lose the next five, who knows. Loyalty is a two-way street," Izzo said. "My own fans were on me – and we haven’t accomplished nothing yet. We’re 2-1. We won a big game against a team that’s been a little hurt and bringing some guys back. Let’s keep this in perspective."

But, on Tuesday night, the head coach's faith in his guys paid off.

"It’s a big win for the program. It was a big program win, not an individual win," Izzo said.

“There’s a lot of guys I’m happy for because they’ve kind of withstood the test of time. They didn’t decide to transfer, quit, they stayed in it. And you know what? They got something they deserved, at least for one night. We’ll see if we can continue that."

Through three games, Michigan State has shown a toughness and togetherness that has been missing from this program in recent years. The Spartans will need that, because the road ahead remains challenging with a tough non-conference slate and a limited amount of depth.

"It sure doesn’t get any easier now with what’s coming up. Just proud of my guys. I think some of the culture that I lost during COVID and some of the things that I went on at our place, I vowed that we’re gonna get that back. That’s what we’re trying to do," Izzo said.

For better or for worse, Izzo is riding with the roster that he has assembled. Michigan State needs certain guys, like Hauser and Walker, to consistently play well offensively to carry the load. But the Spartans biggest strength is that classic Izzo tenacity on defense, and that will serve this team well.

"I told some of you … that I like this team. I liked them this summer. It’s not my most talented team. [But] defensively, they’re pretty damn good," Izzo said. "I liked them before we played the game, I liked them after the loss, I liked them in the summer."