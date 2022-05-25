Tom Izzo says Michigan State's roster 'pretty well set' for 2022-23 season

Michigan State men's basketball has experienced a lot of roster turnover this offseason, but head coach Tom Izzo is confident in his current roster.

“I think my roster is pretty well set," Izzo said at a Detroit Economics Club event on Monday. "You never know what could happen, but I think it’s pretty well set and I’m happy with my roster.”

That comment is sure to raise eyebrows, and maybe induce eyerolls, among the Spartan faithful, many of whom have been clamoring for Izzo to suppliment his roster using the transfer portal.

“Everybody wants to know, ‘Why don’t you go into the portal and get more players?’ But, we’re to the point now where people aren’t as crazy about competing," Izzo said.

"There seems to be more college basketball teams that aren’t going with full rosters because you get a new guy and someone wants to leave. So, that’s a little more delicate than people would think, especially in my sport.”

Michigan State has a pair of open scholarships, but as Izzo stated above, it sounds like those will either go unused or they'll be awarded to current walk-ons in the program.

Izzo and the Spartans did pursue West Virginia transfer wing Jalen Bridges, as the staff made an in-home visit with the former Mountaineer. However, Bridges ultimately elected to transfer to Baylor. Michigan State also hosted Oakland transfer Micah Parrish, but it's unknown if a scholarship was offered by Izzo. Parrish chose to transfer to San Diego State.

There have been more departures from Michigan State's roster than additions since the 2021-22 season ended with a second round loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

Seniors Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr., as well as freshman Max Christie, each departed the program with additional eligibility remaining to pursue professional careers.

Junior center Julius Marble, who was a key reserve for Michigan State in each of the last two seasons and could have been in line to start as a senior, has transferred to Texas A&M. Walk-on Peter Nwoke also entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Michigan State adds a pair of high school recruits who could make an immediate impact in power forward Jaxon Kohler (No. 52 player nationally) and point guard Tre Holloman (No. 72). The Spartans also added a late addition to the 2022 recruiting class in center prospect Carson Cooper, but he's expected to take a redshirt season this year.

The Spartans have a lot of depth in the backcourt with guys like A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins and Holloman. However, the roster is thin at the wing and post positions.

This is what I expect Michigan State's rotation to look like in 2022-23, given the current roster:

Starter - A.J. Hoggard (PG)

Starter - Jaden Akins (SG)

Starter - Malik Hall (SF)

Starter - Joey Hauser (PF)

Starter - Jaxon Kohler (C)

Backup - Tyson Walker (SG)

Backup - Mady Sissoko (C)

Backup - Tre Holloman (PG)

Backup - Pierre Brooks (SF)

Reserve - Davis Smith (G)

Reserve - Jason Whitens (G)

Reserve - Stephen Izzo (G)

I intentionally left out football players Keon Coleman and Maliq Carr, as there's some uncertainty that either will play basketball next season. I think there's a higher chance that Coleman plays than Carr, and I think Coleman is the better player of the two, so take from that what you will.

It will be interesting to see what Izzo does with his depth at the guard spots. I would let Tyson Walker play off the ball more in 2022-23 season, which would allow him to hunt his own shots rather than run the offense. Walker shot 47.3 percent from three-point range last season, but attempted just 2.1 shots from deep per game.

We'll also likely see the Spartans play more "small ball" lineups this season, with Hoggard, Walker and Akins all on the court at the same time, with Holloman and Pierre Brooks as rotational pieces. Hall can slide down and split time with Hauser at power forward in this lineup, and you can rotate Kohler and Sissoko at center.

It's frustrating that Michigan State has not been able to add a sure-fire starter or rotation player either at wing or center this offseason, but it sounds like the Spartans' have the roster in place for 2022-23. It's up to Izzo and his staff to determine how best to utilize this roster, and use scheme to overcome any deficiencies or lack of depth.