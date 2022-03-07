Michigan State's Tom Izzo reaches 663 career wins, sets new Big Ten record

No coach in history has won more games at a Big Ten university that Tom Izzo

Michigan State's Tom Izzo stands alone as the winningest head coach in the history of the Big Ten Conference.

On Sunday, the Spartans defeated Maryland in their regular season finale, giving Izzo his 663rd career victory, which surpasses Indiana legend Bob Knight as the most ever at a Big Ten university.

Knight compiled a record of 662-239 over a 29-year career at Indiana. Izzo, who is in his 27th season at the helm in East Lansing, now has a career record of 663-265 at Michigan State (71.4 career winning percentage).

During his tenure, the Spartans have won a national championship (2000), has been to 10 Final Fours, has won four outright Big Ten champions and has shared seven more. Michigan State has also won six Big Ten Tournaments under Izzo, the most in the conference's history.

Knight still holds the record for most wins in Big Ten Conference play with 353, but Izzo is well within striking distance of that mark as well, with 322.

Izzo's first career victory as the head coach of the Michigan State Spartans came back on Nov. 20, 1995 when MSU defeated Chaminade in the Maui Invitational. He has gone on to have one of the most remarkable careers in college basketball history. Under Izzo, Michigan State has reached the NCAA Tournament for a Big Ten-record 23 consecutive seasons, which will increase to 24 straight years when the Spartans earn a bid on 'Selection Sunday' one week from today.

Izzo has been named National Coach of the Year on eight occasions, and has also seen several of his players go on to have successful professional careers in the NBA.

Following the victory over Maryland, and after his seniors — Joey Hauser, Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Michael Peterson — had their moments to kiss the Spartan logo at midcourt in their final home game, Izzo got his moment as well, as the Izzone held up '663' signs and celebrated the accomplishment of the head coach.

Michigan State struggled down the stretch this season, going 3-7 in their final 10 games as a shot at another Big Ten championship quickly fell away. However, that disappointment shouldn't overshadow the enormity of this accomplishment for Izzo. The Spartans have enjoyed the longest sustained success in program history under the direction of Izzo, and Michigan State is only two years removed from back-to-back conference titles.

No matter how this season ends, it should be remembered as the year in which Izzo cemented his legacy amongst the greatest coaches of college basketball history.