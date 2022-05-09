AP was beloved by the Spartan community and beyond...

Both the Michigan State and basketball community were rocked on Monday morning by news of former Spartan Adreian Payne's death.

Payne was shot and killed in Florida early Monday morning in Florida, which was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

After that tragic news began to go public, tributes to the former Michigan State star began to flood social media. We've compiled a number of those here:

