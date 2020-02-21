Michigan State Spartans Blowout Nebraska Cornhuskers 86-65

The Michigan State Spartans went into Lincoln, Nebraska tonight and came out on top dropping the Cornhuskers 86-65. The win improves the men in green’s season record and conference record to 18-9 (10-5).

The Spartans had five players score in double-digits and were led by a double double from Xavier Tillman (his fourth in a row and 12th of the year) who had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Gabe Brown had 17, Cassius Winston had 23 points. Kyle Ahrens had 14 and Aaron Henry dropped in 13.

Facing his father Fred who is the head coach of Nebraska, Spartan guard Jack Hoiberg got the start for the Spartans. He dropped in four points. It was Hoiberg’s first career start.

Gabe Brown after an amazing night said, “It feels very good to come out here and get a win for the team. My teammates looked for me tonight and it was a good win.”

The men in the green owned the battle of the boards over the Huskers by a margin of 51-26. The Spartans had a deplorable 22 turnovers.

The Spartan defense allowed Nebraska to shoot 35% from the field and 25% from three.

So does Brown think the Spartans are ready for a long run in March? “No, we are nowhere near where we need to be. We still got work to do and things that we got to work on in practice and correct.”

The Huskers had the lead in the 40 minutes of the game for 6:01. The Spartans led for 32:18. In all Tom Izzo played 14 players. Eight of them scored.

Izzo’s men had 20 assists on 32 baskets. The Spartans shot 48% from three, 52% from the field and an abysmal 64% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in East Lansing at the Breslin Center. They will be taking on the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes. It can be seen on ESPN2 at 7:00 PM ET.

