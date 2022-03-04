Michigan State women's second-half rally falls short against Ohio State

The Spartans fall to the top-seeded Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Trailing by as many as 20 points in the first half, Michigan State women's basketball team rallied in the second half to close to within six points of Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Unfortunately for the Spartans, the slow climb back into the game sapped them of their energy, and the Buckeyes would score the game's final 10 points to eliminate Michigan State, 74-58.

Spartan freshman Matilda Ehk put on a heroic effort to keep Michigan State in the game. The freshman finished with 21 points, and showed off her sharp-shooting abilities by hitting 5-of-11 attempts from three-point range. Ehk added seven rebounds, an assists and a blocked shot to round out her performance.

Michigan State senior and leading-scorer Nia Clouden was hounded by the Buckeyes throughout the game. She finished with seven points on 3-of-11 shooting. With Ohio State paying her so much attention, Clouden was able to find her teammates of open looks, collecting eight assists on the day. She added six rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.

Although Michigan State did not get the win, the highlight of the game was provided by a Spartan. On a fastbreak, freshman DeeDee Hagemann put a Buckeye defender through a blender with a sweet behind-the-back move. Check it out below:

Hagemann finished with nine points, two assists and a steal. Michigan State's Alisia Smith (8 points, 7 rebounds, steal) and Tamara Farquhar (6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, steal) had solid games as well.

Michigan State falls to 15-15 overall after finishing 8-9 in Big Ten play this season. The Spartans are not a candidate for the women's NCAA Tournament, but Michigan State could be selected National Invitation Tournament.