Michigan State Target Jaden Akins Sets Commitment Date

Tom Izzo and Michigan State basketball haven't taken their foot off the gas despite putting together great recruiting classes for 2021 and 2022.

Izzo's next order of business is to land the four-star point guard Jaden Akins out of Farmington, MI, which seems to be a lock.

Earlier today Brian Snow, a National Basketball Analyst for 247Sports, submitted a Crystal Ball Prediction saying, "all indications right now are that he will select the Spartans."

In 2021, Snow has been right 95.45% of the time (42/44), so MSU fans should feel comfortable.

Four others say Akins will join Izzo in East Lansing as well.

Monday afternoon, the 6-foot-3, 160-pound guard announced he would be committing Thursday, August 13, at 3 p.m.

He is choosing between Michigan, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Florida, DePaul, and the Spartans.

Michigan State's 2021 class is ranked 10th in the country and fourth in the Big Ten with an average player rating of 0.9838.

If the Farmington native committed to MSU, he'd be joining an already stacked class of four-star SG Pierre Brooks and five-star guard Max Christie.

