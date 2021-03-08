Michigan State to Face Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

The Spartans will face Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

EAST LANSING – The Big Ten Tournament field is officially set.

Michigan State will take on the Maryland Terrapins in the conference tourney on Thursday, March 11, at 11:30 a.m.

After the Spartans defeated Michigan Sunday afternoon, the Terps blew a late-game lead against Penn State, which aligned a rematch between these two schools.

"I'm going to go down to Indy feeling good about our team, knowing we have a lot of work to do," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. "We're good enough to win some games, and we're good enough to get beat in the first game."

Maryland hasn't won a BTT contest since 2016 but posted a 73-55 win at home against Michigan State on Feb. 28.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Spartans and was also one of the season's worst offensive outputs, as MSU shot 33.3% from the floor.

"Who knows what will happen in the Big Ten or NCAA Tournament, but if there is never a banner hung, or anything done, this team should be appreciated by our fans for what they went through and what they gave us because they hung in there, man," said Izzo. "They hung in there. I told you practices were always pretty good."

