Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State to Face Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

The Spartans will face Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING – The Big Ten Tournament field is officially set.

Michigan State will take on the Maryland Terrapins in the conference tourney on Thursday, March 11, at 11:30 a.m.

After the Spartans defeated Michigan Sunday afternoon, the Terps blew a late-game lead against Penn State, which aligned a rematch between these two schools.

"I'm going to go down to Indy feeling good about our team, knowing we have a lot of work to do," MSU coach Tom Izzo said. "We're good enough to win some games, and we're good enough to get beat in the first game."

Maryland hasn't won a BTT contest since 2016 but posted a 73-55 win at home against Michigan State on Feb. 28.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Spartans and was also one of the season's worst offensive outputs, as MSU shot 33.3% from the floor.

"Who knows what will happen in the Big Ten or NCAA Tournament, but if there is never a banner hung, or anything done, this team should be appreciated by our fans for what they went through and what they gave us because they hung in there, man," said Izzo. "They hung in there. I told you practices were always pretty good."

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15689709_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State to Face Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

IMG_0726
The War Room

Michigan State '23 Target Will Norman: Taking A Chance

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

Michigan State Builds Resume Late, Back in NCAA Tournament Field

USATSI_15689504_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Beats No. 2 Michigan in Rematch, 70-64

USATSI_15671368_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball vs. Michigan Wolverines Official Game Thread

USATSI_15671305_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball 8-Point Underdogs Against Michigan

Photo Credit: Michigan State Athletics
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: NFL Draft Prospects, Mel Tucker, & More

USATSI_15659315_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: Aaron Henry, NCAA Tournament, and MSU Basketball