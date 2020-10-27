Michigan State’s Joshua Langford on Returning: ‘I feel Great’

It's been a while since Joshua Langford has suited up for the Michigan State Spartans, and he knows that.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has been through a lot, and with the season around the corner, Langford is "grateful" for the opportunity to play again.

"Obviously, it's a process that I have to get adjusted too because I haven't played in such a long time, but I'm just thankful that I can get tired again – on the court," said Langford.

Earlier this month, MSU experienced the first day of practice; what followed was a clip Michigan State posted to social media of Langford jumping off his left foot and dunking.

A routine play for any other individual, but having been out since December of 2018, the act sparked excitement from Spartan fans.

"I feel great," Langford said. "My thing, right now, for me, is getting back in to that process of playing, allowing my mind to catch up with my body. My skill is there, but there are still some things I have to get used to doing."

About two weeks into preseason practice, his recovery is on track for the start of the regular season.

After two surgeries, he's encountered mental and physical challenges; however, with the aid of Michigan State's trainers, Langford has learned to play freely and get over any fear associated with the injury.

His teammates have done a nice job of welcoming him back, as well.

"I think now, falling down a little bit, getting bumped a little bit in practice, and taking a few fouls," said Langford. "Those things kind of got me adjusted as well … first of all, I trust God. I understand he has me back for a reason. He wouldn't bring me this far to leave me. But also, I trust the work I've done with our trainer."

All sorts of optimism surrounds Langford and his (hopefully) healthy return to the basketball court.

But what got him to this point had nothing to do with the game.

"The biggest thing I learned is, you know, just trusting the process and realizing that everybody has their own journey," Langford said. "And how you own that journey determines how well you are successful in the thing that you're doing ... the biggest life lesson that I can take outside of basketball is realizing everything takes time."

