Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens Talks Prior To The Duke Blue Devils Game

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #1 Duke Blue Devils will be in East Lansing to take on the #3 Spartans on Tuesday, December 3rd in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That game can be seen on ESPN and it tips off at 9:30 PM.

It is a program game. Legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzeweski is not one who likes to travel for true road games, but he can’t get out of this one. Ticket prices are soaring as the Spartans are prepared to improve their record to 6-2.

These two teams last met in a classic game last year in the Elite Eight. The Spartans won and advanced to the Final Four. Izzo’s cagers will be looking to make it two in a row after Coach K and the Dukies held a commanding control of this rivalry for a long time.

The Spartans will look to get a big boost by getting Duke at home. Looking for the energy that only the Izzone can bring, the Spartans are looking for a, “Lit” crowd to lead them for the win.

In the above video, Kyle Ahrens talks about playing Duke and much more from after practice moments ago, earlier tonight

