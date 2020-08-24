Mock Draft: Former Spartan Cassius Winston, First-Round Pick

Since the arrival of COVID-19 there's been a big question mark surrounding sports around the country, but the NBA is back, the playoffs are live, and the draft is less than two months away.

ESPN's latest mock draft drawn up by Jonathan Givony projects Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. as future NBA players.

However, Givony believes Winston is a first-round selection, whereas Tillman falls to the second.

According to him, the former Spartan will be taken by the Toronto Raptors with the 29th overall pick.

"Starting Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet together means there is room to draft for depth at the point guard spot, especially with VanVleet entering free agency.

"Winston is an All-American and one of the best pick-and-roll players in this draft class, meaning he might be able to contribute relatively early in his NBA career," Givony said.

Tillman fell to the second-round where the Memphis Grizzlies took him with the 40th pick.

Mike Schmitz, an NBA Draft analyst for ESPN, wrote Winston's draft profile listing his strengths, improvement areas, and projected role within the league.

As of now, Schmitz thinks Winston's ceiling is becoming a "skilled backup point guard."

