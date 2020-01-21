More Good News For #9 Michigan State PG Cassius Winston

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #9 Michigan State Spartans got back to their traditional winning ways tonight dropping the Wisconsin Badgers 67-55. The win restores the men in green’s season record to 14-4 (6-1).

The team will return to the hard-court Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Bloomington, Indiana taking on the Hoosiers. That game can be seen on FS1 at 8:30 PM.

But before they head to Bloomington, the Spartans super-star PG Cassius Winston got some more good news. Not only is he the best player in college basketball, but he is getting respect for his character off of the hardcourt.

Here is a complete write up from MSU men’s basketball SID Mex Carey on the good news for Winston:

Winston Selected as Candidate for Senior CLASS Award

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State men’s basketball senior Cassius Winston (Detroit, Mich./University of Detroit Jesuit) has been named a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award. Winston is one of 30 players considered for the annual award.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Winston has been a leader for the Michigan State men’s basketball program since stepping foot on the East Lansing campus in 2016, both on and off the floor, and in the classroom.

A two-time captain for the Spartans, Winston handed out four assists in Friday’s win over Wisconsin, becoming the all-time leader in assists in the Big Ten Conference and at Michigan State, surpassing the 20-year record previously held by Mateen Cleaves. Winston, who leads MSU in scoring with 18.1 points per game this year, also ranks among the top-10 all-time in scoring at MSU with 1,718 career points.

A native of Detroit, Winston graduated from Michigan State in three years, earning his bachelor’s degree in advertising management. Following the 2018-19 season, when he was named a consensus Second Team All-American, Winston returned to MSU for his senior year and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sport coaching and leadership.

Off the floor, Winston has been a fixture in his community, both on campus and in his hometown. He has taken part in the Miracle League of Mid-Michigan Accessible Trick-or-Treat at a local hospital each year, participated in Habitat Thru Humanity with MSU Athletics and has been an activist for heart screenings for students at the Heilmann Community Center in Detroit.

The candidates will be narrowed to a field of 10 finalists in February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select the candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2020 NCAA Men's Final Four® and NCAA Women's Final Four® this spring. For more information on each of the candidates, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.

