    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    The State of MSU Basketball: Spartans set for Champions Classic

    In this edition of The State of Michigan State Athletics, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss the Spartans' season-opener against No. 3 Kansas
    Author:

    After a disappointing season a year ago, Tom Izzo and the Spartans are ready to prove they belong amongst the top programs in America once again. In the short podcast above, we discuss the changes at point guard for Michigan State, and the mindset heading into a venue like Madison Square Garden to begin the season.

    PODCAST BASKETBALL STATE OF MSU 110921
    Basketball

