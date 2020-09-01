MSU Basketball: 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis Field Reportedly Set

Michigan State basketball will be playing in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis as the field is reportedly set, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

A source told him, "Baylor will be the 8th team," as they join a field including UConn, Syracuse, Arizona State, Auburn, VCU, Loyola-Chicago, and MSU.

The tournament takes place in late November every year on the week of Thanksgiving and is considered one of the early-season college basketball tournaments.

Michigan State participated in the Battle 4 Atlantis back in 2016, taking third place after beating Wichita State 77-72.

MSU lost to Baylor during the semifinals who would defeat Louisville 66-63 and win the tournament.

Last year, Michigan bested Iowa State (83-76), North Carolina (73-64), and Gonzaga (82-64) on their way to victory.

Year Winner Score Opponent Tournament MVP 2011 Harvard 59-49 UCF Keith Wright, Harvard 2012 Duke 76-71 Louisville Quinn Cook, Duke 2013 Villanova 88-83 OT Iowa James Bell, Villanova 2014 Wisconsin 69-56 Oklahoma Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin 2015 Syracuse 74-67 Texas A&M Michael Gbinije, Syracuse 2016 Baylor 66-63 Louisville Johnathan Motley, Baylor 2017 Villanova 64-50 Northern Iowa Jalen Brunson, Villanova 2018 Virginia 53-46 Wisconsin De'Andre Hunter, Virginia 2019 Michigan 82-64 Gonzaga Jon Teske, Michigan

