MSU Basketball: 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis Field Reportedly Set

McLain Moberg

Michigan State basketball will be playing in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis as the field is reportedly set, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

A source told him, "Baylor will be the 8th team," as they join a field including UConn, Syracuse, Arizona State, Auburn, VCU, Loyola-Chicago, and MSU.

The tournament takes place in late November every year on the week of Thanksgiving and is considered one of the early-season college basketball tournaments.

Michigan State participated in the Battle 4 Atlantis back in 2016, taking third place after beating Wichita State 77-72.

MSU lost to Baylor during the semifinals who would defeat Louisville 66-63 and win the tournament.

Last year, Michigan bested Iowa State (83-76), North Carolina (73-64), and Gonzaga (82-64) on their way to victory.

Year
Winner
Score
Opponent
Tournament MVP

2011

Harvard

59-49

UCF

Keith Wright, Harvard

2012

Duke

76-71

Louisville

Quinn Cook, Duke

2013

Villanova

88-83 OT

Iowa

James Bell, Villanova

2014

Wisconsin 

69-56

Oklahoma

Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

2015

Syracuse

74-67

Texas A&M

Michael Gbinije, Syracuse

2016 

Baylor

66-63

Louisville

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

2017 

Villanova

64-50

Northern Iowa

Jalen Brunson, Villanova

2018

Virginia

53-46

Wisconsin

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia

2019

Michigan

82-64

Gonzaga

Jon Teske, Michigan

