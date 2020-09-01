MSU Basketball: 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis Field Reportedly Set
McLain Moberg
Michigan State basketball will be playing in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis as the field is reportedly set, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
A source told him, "Baylor will be the 8th team," as they join a field including UConn, Syracuse, Arizona State, Auburn, VCU, Loyola-Chicago, and MSU.
The tournament takes place in late November every year on the week of Thanksgiving and is considered one of the early-season college basketball tournaments.
Michigan State participated in the Battle 4 Atlantis back in 2016, taking third place after beating Wichita State 77-72.
MSU lost to Baylor during the semifinals who would defeat Louisville 66-63 and win the tournament.
Last year, Michigan bested Iowa State (83-76), North Carolina (73-64), and Gonzaga (82-64) on their way to victory.
Year
Winner
Score
Opponent
Tournament MVP
2011
Harvard
59-49
UCF
Keith Wright, Harvard
2012
Duke
76-71
Louisville
Quinn Cook, Duke
2013
Villanova
88-83 OT
Iowa
James Bell, Villanova
2014
Wisconsin
69-56
Oklahoma
Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
2015
Syracuse
74-67
Texas A&M
Michael Gbinije, Syracuse
2016
Baylor
66-63
Louisville
Johnathan Motley, Baylor
2017
Villanova
64-50
Northern Iowa
Jalen Brunson, Villanova
2018
Virginia
53-46
Wisconsin
De'Andre Hunter, Virginia
2019
Michigan
82-64
Gonzaga
Jon Teske, Michigan
Tell us what you think in the comment section below.
Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1