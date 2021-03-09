MSU Basketball: Aaron Henry Named B1G Player of the Week

Michigan State basketball's Aaron Henry has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors after leading the Spartans past Indiana and Michigan.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State's junior forward Aaron Henry was named the Big Ten Player of the Week Monday afternoon.

The Indiana native led MSU to a pair of victories over Indiana (64-58) and No. 2 Michigan on Sunday at the Breslin Center (70-64); both were instrumental in extending the Spartans tournament streak.

In three games last week, including a 19-point loss to U-M, Henry averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 45.4% from the floor.

Against IU, he led Michigan State with 22 points and eight rebounds, followed up by 14-points in Ann Arbor.

During the regular season finale, Henry took a back seat to the likes of Rocket Watts and Joey Hauser but still finished the contest with 18 points, five boards, and three assists.

It was the 13th straight game the Spartan co-captain scored in double-figures and the 24th time this season.

Through 26 games, Henry leads MSU in scoring, assists, and steals. He is also second on the team in rebounding and blocks per game.

Aaron Henry's 2020 Campaign

15.5 ppg (1st)

3.5 apg (1st)

1.3 spg (1st)

5.5 rpg (2nd)

1.3 bpg (2nd)

