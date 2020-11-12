MSU Basketball: Aaron Henry Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

East Lansing, MI – The Big Ten announced the men's basketball 2020-21 preseason honors on Monday afternoon.

Ten players were selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten team with eight programs represented, including Aaron Henry and the Michigan State Spartans.

Preseason All-Big Ten Team

C Kofi Cockburn: Illinois

G Ayo Dosunmu: Illinois

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: Indiana

C Luke Garza: Iowa

G/F Joe Wieskamp: Iowa

F Aaron Henry: Michigan State

G Marcus Carr: Minnesota

F Trevion Williams: Purdue

G Geo Baker: Rutgers

F Nate Reuvers: Wisconsin

Henry is Michigan State's returning leading scorer after averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the field (he also started in 29-out-of-30 contests).

Last week, the Indiana native was named to the Julius Erving Award preseason watch list, presented annually to the nation's best small forward.

It will be handed out on April 9, 2021, and given to the winner by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Former Spartan Denzel Valentine won the award in 2016 along with AP Player of the year and Big Ten Player of the Year.

