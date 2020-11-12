SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

MSU Basketball: Aaron Henry Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – The Big Ten announced the men's basketball 2020-21 preseason honors on Monday afternoon.

Ten players were selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten team with eight programs represented, including Aaron Henry and the Michigan State Spartans.

Preseason All-Big Ten Team

  • C Kofi Cockburn: Illinois
  • G Ayo Dosunmu: Illinois
  • F Trayce Jackson-Davis: Indiana
  • C Luke Garza: Iowa
  • G/F Joe Wieskamp: Iowa
  • F Aaron Henry: Michigan State
  • G Marcus Carr: Minnesota
  • F Trevion Williams: Purdue
  • G Geo Baker: Rutgers
  • F Nate Reuvers: Wisconsin

Henry is Michigan State's returning leading scorer after averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the field (he also started in 29-out-of-30 contests).

Last week, the Indiana native was named to the Julius Erving Award preseason watch list, presented annually to the nation's best small forward.

It will be handed out on April 9, 2021, and given to the winner by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Former Spartan Denzel Valentine won the award in 2016 along with AP Player of the year and Big Ten Player of the Year.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football Zeroing in On Technique & Fundamentals

Following a 49-7 loss to Iowa, Mel Tucker and Michigan State get back to basics.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XIX

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss last week's game vs. Iowa.

Hondo S. Carpenter

MSU Basketball: Three ’21 Commits Sign National Letters of Intent

It's official! Michigan State basketball receives National Letters of Intent from Max Christie, Pierre Brooks, and Jaden Akins.

McLain Moberg

2021 CB Steffan Johnson Commits to Michigan State

Michigan State football lands three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson, the third player to commit to the 2021 class in less than 24-hours.

McLain Moberg

MSU Basketball: Hauser's 'Anticipation is at an all-time high'

Michigan State's Joey Hauser can't wait for the 2020 college basketball season to tip-off.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football 7.5-point Underdogs Against Indiana

After back-to-back road games, Michigan State heads home to take on the Indiana Hoosiers as 7.5-point underdogs.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

Tucker: Michigan State Football ‘Can’t Live in the Past’

Michigan State will need to quickly forget about the 49-7 loss to Iowa if they wish to compete against Indiana.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football: LB Antjuan Simmons Expects his Team to Respond

Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons expects his team to regroup and respond next game vs. Indiana.

McLain Moberg

by

juliemob

MSU Basketball: Izzo Delivers Important Message After Diagnosis

Michigan State's Tom Izzo delivers a powerful message after testing positive for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

2021 JUCO OT Brandon Baldwin Commits to Michigan State

Mel Tucker and the Spartans land '21 OT Brandon Baldwin, their third recruit in days.

McLain Moberg

by

Hondo S. Carpenter