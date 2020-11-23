MSU Basketball: Izzo Back at Practice After Positive COVID-19 Test

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's head basketball coach Tom Izzo returned to practice this past weekend and to the office Monday morning after completing his self-quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test.

The 65-year old tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 9 and isolated for the next 11 days, in time for MSU's season-opening game against Eastern Michigan on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Today, the longtime Spartan made a statement about his return:

"I want to thank the medical staff and doctors at Michigan State who helped me over the last two weeks since I tested positive," Izzo said. "Our front-line workers during this time have been so essential, and I have a great appreciation for those people and what they have done to fight this disease during this time. While some people who have tested positive have not been affected too much by it, I am here to tell you that this virus is no joke, and everyone must take this seriously.

"It was hard for me to be away from my team and our players, but I also understood the challenges associated with this virus and the need for me to isolate and follow proper protocol to ensure that I was healthy enough to return to work.

"I want to thank Dwayne Stephens for leading our team over the last two weeks and to the entire coaching staff and our support staff for their hard work and dedication. I've stayed in touch with my players as much as I could, but I am looking forward to seeing them in person today. I was really impressed with the hard work they have put in during this time. We are all looking forward to the start of the season."

