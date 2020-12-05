MSU Basketball: Izzo Conveys Mixed Feelings about Close Call

Tom Izzo did his best to warn Michigan State about Friday's game, but the message fell on deaf ears.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State coach Tom Izzo warned his team about Detroit Mercy, calling it a "trap game" afterward, but apparently, it fell on deaf ears.

"It's a reality; people gotta learn," Izzo told reporters during the postgame presser. "People don't listen sometimes."

The 65-year old had mixed feelings towards the close victory, a contest Michigan State entered as a 25.5-point favorite (according to FanDuel).

"Disappointed and feeling good at the same time … no Joshua Langford, which was a coaches and trainer decision more than Josh's," said Izzo. "Little bit of a sore knee, but nothing at all. He could have played."

MSU plans on giving the fifth-year senior a rest from time to time, and coming into a game vs. UDM gave the illusion of a perfect opportunity.

But his presence on the court was missed.

With more length and talent than expected, the Titans forged its energy through sheer motivation of playing the season opener.

While MSU, for the first time, fell flat – typically, that's where the Izzone comes in, but tonight they searched for an internal spark.

And it just wasn't there.

In 2020, an adjustment must be made for home teams across the nation; student sections or sold-out arenas won't be there to pull them out of a funk.

Even so, Michigan State found a way to win without access to accurate scouting reports.

"A team that we had nothing on, players that we didn't even know … we're gonna have to do that a couple of times," Izzo said.

However, the coaching veteran isn't asking people to let MSU off the hook for tonight; instead, he delivered another message.

"Those of you that think we are ready for the national championship because we beat Duke – readjust your theories because we got a lot of work and a long way to go," said Izzo.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1