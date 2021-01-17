MSU Basketball: Joshua Langford Tests Positive for COVID-19

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball added another student-athlete to the list of players out due to COVID-19.

The Spartans starting shooting guard Joshua Langford tested positive for the virus, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said Saturday on SiriusXM (a program spokesperson later confirmed).

"We're missing Mady (Sissoko) and Langford right now," said Izzo. "That's a decent miss because we've been playing Mady more, and Langford is just coming on, and he has been better."

Michigan State received Langford's results shortly before they were set to travel to Iowa; however, the news caused MSU to postpone games against the Hawkeyes and Indiana.

The fifth-year senior joins Sissoko, a freshman forward beginning to make an impact, and sophomore Steven Izzo as the third player to test positive for the virus in five days.

Per the Big Ten, athletes who test positive are required to isolate for ten days and are then unable to compete for another week, meaning Langford will miss contests versus Illinois (Jan. 23), Rutgers (Jan. 28), and possibly Ohio State (Jan. 31).

In 11 starts, Langford has averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 39.4% from the floor.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1