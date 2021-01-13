MSU Basketball: Mady Sissoko & Steven Izzo test Positive For COVID-19

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State basketball has experienced its first two positive COVID-19 tests of the regular season.

Sophomore guard Steven Izzo and freshman big man Mady Sissoko have tested positive for the coronavirus, MSU head coach Tom Izzo announced Wednesday afternoon.

"At least for me, I can tell my son and Mady what I went through," Izzo said.

The rest of the team, players and staff alike, have all tested negative following those positive results, which came four days ago.

Michigan State hasn't been forced to shut down team operations due to daily testing.

"We are going to closely monitor their progress during their isolation period," said Izzo. "They will be isolated for ten days and be out for another 17."

The Spartans are set to travel to Iowa City later today, but as of Wednesday, Izzo admitted the team's contest against the Hawkeyes could potentially be postponed.

Sissoko has averaged 5.7 minutes per game in a reserve role, but his workload had begun increasing.

In contrast, Steven Izzo has played eight minutes, primarily toward the end of games this season.

The former four-star recruit will be missed down low against Iowa's star center, Luka Garza, who returned for his senior year and is currently averaging 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

"The guy just has a heart as big as a lion," Izzo said of Garza. "He just keeps going ... Fran (McCaffery) has done a great job with this team."

