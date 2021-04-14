MSU Basketball: Thomas Kithier Bids Farewell to Spartan Nation

Michigan State basketball's Thomas Kithier said goodbye to Spartan Nation after entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State lost another player to the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon.

Junior forward Thomas Kithier joined Rocket Watts and Jack Hoiberg as the third Spartan to express interest in leaving East Lansing.

Hoiberg is committed to Texas-Arlington for next year, and Watts has yet to announce his new school.

Over the past three seasons, Kithier appeared in 86 contests, starting 19 times while averaging 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Below is a goodbye the Clarkston native wrote via Twitter:

"After several conversations with my parents and Coach Izzo, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student. I will graduate in May with a bachelor's of science in three years while carrying a 3.7 GPA. This decision will allow me to explore options for grad school. A huge thanks goes to my parents for their love and support!

"I created lifelong memories with my teammates while I was here, and those guys will always be my brothers," Kithier said. "Thanks to Coach Izzo, the MSU coaches, support staff, and all of my professors.

"Playing for Coach Izzo was a childhood dream of mine, and I will always cherish the championships we won and the experience I had here."

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1