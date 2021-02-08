MSU Basketball: Thomas Kithier Left Game Early, Put in Isolation

Thomas Kithier left the Nebraska game early after not feeling well; as a precautionary measure, he immediately went into isolation.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier left the game against Nebraska in the first half and was placed into isolation, head coach Tom Izzo announced.

With 9:35 remaining before halftime, Kithier sat on the bench and did not return following a scoreless seven minutes.

The junior big man grabbed two rebounds and picked up a foul in limited action.

"He told the athletic trainer he wasn't feeling well," Izzo said. "He was immediately removed from the court, evaluated, and placed in isolation."

Entering his 26th season, it's not the first time Izzo heard of a player feeling sick during a game, but things are different with a worldwide pandemic.

"Some kids, maybe they got sick from working out, or maybe some kid had the flu, maybe some kid ate something wrong. Now, if a kid's head hurts this much or if his stomach hurts this much, he's done. I mean, he is done," said Izzo. "And we did have proper protocol, and our people handled it extremely well."

Izzo said it was 'precautionary' but added Kithier would remain in isolation overnight while undergoing a PCR test to determine if he tests positive for coronavirus.

The 66-year old also said Nebraska coaches, officials, and administrators from both universities were immediately notified of the situation.

