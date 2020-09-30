NBA Draft Combine: Spartans Winston, Tillman to participate

The new date for the 2020 NBA Draft is November 18, and Spartan Nation has kept a close eye on two players: Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr.

One way individuals will be allowed to improve their draft stock is through the NBA Draft Combine, which Winston and Tillman will both participate in this year.

Last week, the league announced the combine had been "reformatted" to be conducted in NBA team markets and virtually.

It's set to begin September 28 and continue through early to mid-November, providing teams with ample time to evaluate incoming players.

"NBA Draft Combine is an essential part of the pre-draft evaluation process," said Byron Spruell, President, NBA League Operations. "While the circumstances surrounding this Combine are unique, we're excited to creatively deliver a valuable experience for our teams, who have remained flexible through the process, and for prospective draftees who are just beginning their NBA journeys."

The combine will provide opportunities for players such as Winston and Tillman to participate in team interviews – conducted via videoconference from September 28-October 16.

In addition to interviewing, individuals will have the chance to showcase their skills by putting together a "Pro Day" video this fall "at the NBA team facility nearest to a player's home or interim residence."

