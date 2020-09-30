SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

NBA Draft Combine: Spartans Winston, Tillman to participate

McLain Moberg

The new date for the 2020 NBA Draft is November 18, and Spartan Nation has kept a close eye on two players: Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr.

One way individuals will be allowed to improve their draft stock is through the NBA Draft Combine, which Winston and Tillman will both participate in this year.

Last week, the league announced the combine had been "reformatted" to be conducted in NBA team markets and virtually.

It's set to begin September 28 and continue through early to mid-November, providing teams with ample time to evaluate incoming players.

"NBA Draft Combine is an essential part of the pre-draft evaluation process," said Byron Spruell, President, NBA League Operations. "While the circumstances surrounding this Combine are unique, we're excited to creatively deliver a valuable experience for our teams, who have remained flexible through the process, and for prospective draftees who are just beginning their NBA journeys."

The combine will provide opportunities for players such as Winston and Tillman to participate in team interviews – conducted via videoconference from September 28-October 16.

In addition to interviewing, individuals will have the chance to showcase their skills by putting together a "Pro Day" video this fall "at the NBA team facility nearest to a player's home or interim residence."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports Illustrated Top 80 Big Board: Spartans Winston, Tillman

Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman are featured in Sports Illustrated's updated big board.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

MSU Football: Elijah Collins Intent on Taking the Next Step

Last year, Elijah Collins took over the starting running back position for Michigan State and had an excellent season. However, in his eyes, it wasn't enough. He's hungry for more.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Jayden Reed on Michigan State: ‘I just felt at home here’

Former Western Michigan wide receiver Jayden Reed felt at home in East Lansing, which was a big reason he transferred and became a Spartan.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

NCAA Releases Health Guidelines for College Basketball

The NCAA released the latest update involving health and safety guidelines for the upcoming college basketball season.

McLain Moberg

by

Lloyd1931

Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Week 3

Spartan Nation looks at how former Michigan State football players are performing in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Commit Charles Brantley Impressing

Charles Brantley, a Michigan State football commit, has begun his senior season at Venice high school by winning and impressing Spartan fans.

McLain Moberg

Expert Predicts Michigan State Lands 4-Star QB Jayden Denegal

Earlier this week, Michigan State fans learned they were in contention for four-star quarterback Jayden Denegal out of Apple Valley, California. Can Mel Tucker finish the job?

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin out of Charlestown, Indiana.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State 2022 Target, Tyrell Henry, Building a Bond

Michigan State 2022 target and 3-star wide receiver, Tyrell Henry, stands up for others and for what is right.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State's 2021 Recruiting Class Moving Up in Rankings

Michigan State's recent commits have improved the recruiting class from 13th in the Big Ten to No. 5, and No. 66 nationally to No. 23.

Taylor Gattoni