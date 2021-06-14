NBA Mock Draft: Michigan State's Aaron Henry a First-Round Pick

In CBS Sports' latest NBA Mock Draft, Michigan State's Aaron Henry is selected in the first round.

East Lansing, Mich. – Last year, Aaron Henry came back to Michigan State following his decision to enter the NBA Draft.

He elected to do the same after his junior season, though he won't return to East Lansing this time.

But where does that leave the former Spartan?

According to Kyle Boone, a CBS Sports Writer, Henry is a first-round selection destined to be taken by the L.A. Clippers with the 25th pick.

"As good as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are -- and they are very, very good! -- the Clippers' depth at the wing spot beyond them is a problem. The gamble on Luke Kennard hasn't totally paid off -- he's barely played this postseason. And young gun Terance Mann still has lots of room to grow," said Boone. "Henry gives the team another body at the position as a college vet with good size who has high-level role-playing potential and a smooth floater."

Henry is the second Big Ten player off Boone's board, trailing only Franz Wagner of Michigan, who is projected to become an Indiana Pacer.

In his final season at MSU, the Indiana native averaged 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He became the first Michigan State player to lead a team in all three categories since assists were first recorded in 1975.

