NBA Mock Draft: Michigan State's Aaron Henry a Second-Round Pick

EAST LANSING – Last year, Aaron Henry waited until August to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain his college eligibility.

As the Indiana native prepares to make the same decision this offseason, Spartan fans won't have to wait until late summer to find out.

However, he's clearly in no hurry to enter his name into the 2021 draft.

Not that Henry needs to be, the league's deadline for players to apply isn't for another month or so, on May 30.

And considering the year he had, if Henry does declare, the 6-foot-6 forward will undoubtedly be in a better position than last season.

Following the NCAA tournament, mock drafts listed the junior as an early second-round pick, and on Thursday, ESPN ranked Henry at No. 32, and Sports Illustrated listed him as the No. 42 prospect.

In 2020, Henry embraced his new role, leading MSU in points (15.4), rebounds (5.6), assists (3.6), and steals (1.3).

"Not everybody gets to be that guy here at Michigan State," Henry told reporters on March 2. "Seeing Cassius and X be that for so long, and playing alongside them and competing with them, they handled it the best; they played off each other well all the time."

