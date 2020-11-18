SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

NCAA To Hold March Madness in One Location for '21 Tournament

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – The cancelation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament was devastating for fans, players, and coaches.

With COVID-19 spiking in areas around the country, the NCAA announced the relocation of 13 sites for the 2021 Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

Therefore, NCAA staffers are speaking with the State of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to possibly host the entire 68-team tournament in March and April.

"The committee has made a really sound decision here, disappointing as it is to be able to go away from our valued hosts … but condensing this to one geographic area and we can do it in a much more safe and responsible way is where we need to be," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball.

So, March Madness will look a little different this year; how will fans feel about it?

Overall, the emphasis on safety continues to surround anyone making the tournament possible, much like the NBA's bubble.

"The Board of Governors and my top priorities are to protect the health and well-being of college athletes while also maintaining their opportunity to compete at the highest level," said NCAA President Mark Emmert. "These principles have guided the decision-making process as we continue to assess how to have a fair and safe championship experience."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football: Why Mel Tucker made a change at QB

On Saturday, Mel Tucker made a change at the quarterback position. Is it temporary or not?

McLain Moberg

by

SpartanSports

Mel Tucker Expects MSU To Stay Motivated, Despite Slow Start

The 25th head football coach in Michigan State history is interested in guys who want to be a part of his program and nothing less.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State LB Antjuan Simmons: ‘We just gotta keep Playing’

The Michigan State Spartans are 1-3, with back-to-back blowout losses to Indiana and Iowa.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football 6-Point Underdogs Against Maryland

After a one-game home stint, the Spartans travel to Maryland, where they will be 6-point underdogs.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football: Evaluating The Spartan Offense

In early October, I posed a simple question to our readers here at Spartan Nation. Will the Michigan State offense return to form? Did they? Check out our analysis below.

McLain Moberg

Three Additional Michigan State Football Players Opt Out

Three more Michigan State football players opt out; including redshirt junior offensive tackle Mustafa Khaleefah.

McLain Moberg

Tucker: Michigan State Football ‘Preparing To Play’ Maryland

Will the Spartans play this weekend? First-year head coach Mel Tucker believes so.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Kickoff vs. Maryland at Noon Nov. 21

Michigan State's week five matchup vs. Maryland is set for noon; however, the game is in jeopardy following a COVID-19 outbreak.

McLain Moberg

by

WF Sparty

MSU Football: Shakur Brown a Bright Spot Amidst Another Loss

Mel Tucker likes what he sees from Michigan State's Shakur Brown but believes he can continue to improve.

McLain Moberg

MSU Football: Thorne’s Preparation Won’t Change Moving Forward

After throwing two interceptions, MSU head coach Mel benched Rocky Lombardi in favor of Payton Thorne.

McLain Moberg

by

WF Sparty