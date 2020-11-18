NCAA To Hold March Madness in One Location for '21 Tournament

East Lansing, MI – The cancelation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament was devastating for fans, players, and coaches.

With COVID-19 spiking in areas around the country, the NCAA announced the relocation of 13 sites for the 2021 Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

Therefore, NCAA staffers are speaking with the State of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to possibly host the entire 68-team tournament in March and April.

"The committee has made a really sound decision here, disappointing as it is to be able to go away from our valued hosts … but condensing this to one geographic area and we can do it in a much more safe and responsible way is where we need to be," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball.

So, March Madness will look a little different this year; how will fans feel about it?

Overall, the emphasis on safety continues to surround anyone making the tournament possible, much like the NBA's bubble.

"The Board of Governors and my top priorities are to protect the health and well-being of college athletes while also maintaining their opportunity to compete at the highest level," said NCAA President Mark Emmert. "These principles have guided the decision-making process as we continue to assess how to have a fair and safe championship experience."

