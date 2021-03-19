Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

NCAA Tournament: Michigan State Basketball vs. UCLA Official Game Thread

Last season, Michigan State basketball beat UCLA in the Maui Invitational, 75-62.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Since Michigan State lost to Maryland in the Big Ten tournament, players and coaches have been confined to hotel rooms, per the NCAA COVID-19 protocols. 

Following Selection Sunday, MSU moved from one hotel to the next, where they quarantined on Monday. 

Aside from team meetings, film study, meals, and practice, athletes spend most of the day in their rooms.  

"There are worse things in the world; people have been through a lot more than we have," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "Right now, it's just different. It's not necessarily a bad different." 

The longtime Spartan isn't complaining about the situation because he realizes all 68 teams face many of the same challenges. 

But it's still something nobody, including Izzo, has ever gone through, even with all his coaching experience. 

When MSU tips off against UCLA Thursday night, it will have played one contest in 10 days, which is the exact opposite of how Michigan State finished the regular season.  

"It's just been a strange time when you played so many games in two weeks, and now it seems like we haven't played one in two months," said Izzo. "That's the way it is."

It's Game Day

Happy March Madness!

Starters

Screen Shot 2021-03-18 at 10.02.27 PM

Media Timeout: MSU 9 UCLA 7

15:58 left in the first half. 

Joshua Langford missed a mid-range jumper after MSU opened 4-for-4, and UCLA pulled back within 2-points following a 4-0 run. 

Media Timeout: MSU 19 UCLA 15

10:02 left in the first half. 

Michigan State attempting to use its size with Bingham, Hauser, and now Sissoko who will check in following the media timeout. 

USATSI_15688840_168390101_lowres
Basketball

NCAA Tournament: Michigan State Basketball vs. UCLA Official Game Thread

USATSI_15727425_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Spartan Nation Mailbag: The Bubble, Tom Izzo, & Michigan State Basketball

USATSI_15619843_168390101_lowres
The War Room

NCAA Tournament: Michigan State Basketball vs. UCLA Preview

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XIII

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXIV

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball vs. UCLA: How to Watch, Odds, Series Notes

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Ready to Take Advantage of Opportunities

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

MSU Basketball: NCAA Tournament Regional Odds