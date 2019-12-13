Spartan Coach Tom Izzo On The Michigan State Shooting Issues

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #15 Michigan State Spartans are headed to Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit on Saturday to take on the Oakland Grizzlies. That game tips off at 12 (Noon) and Spartan Nation caught up with Spartan Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo before the team left to practice there later today.

There is no secret that the Michigan State Spartans are not shooting the ball well. We caught up with Tom Izzo after practice and he talked about why. No excuses from the Spartans Hall of Fame head man, just raw truth.

The Spartans are 6-3 on the campaign and now that they are through the usual Izzo early-season gauntlet, it is time for the Spartans to improve. Oakland is a good start.

With four winnable games on the horizon, the Spartans are in a good spot at winning out the rest of the way in 2019. That would make the Spartans 10-3 before they would host the Fighting Illini of Illinois on January 2, 2020. That is certain to be a tough battle in Big Ten conference action. So make sure you watch and share the above video of Izzo from right after practice.

