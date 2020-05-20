Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

The State of Michigan State Spartan Basketball Podcast

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich--College basketball is dirty.  So dirty that only a complete overhaul can save the sport if it is not already dead.

In this week's edition of the State of Michigan State Athletics, we dig deep into the world of college basketball and the state of the NCAA.  Is the lawsuit against Zion Williamson going to blow open the world of recruiting?

With each crisis, Michigan State Spartan basketball head man Tom Izzo shines brighter.  He stays clean amongst the filthy and grime.  Somehow Izzo competes and even beats teams that don't play by the same rules.  That makes his legacy and resume even more amazing.

Coach Tom Izzo's devotion to the game of basketball and doing it the right way is based upon the work ethic his father instilled in him many years ago. Izzo doesn’t walk a straight line because he fears embarrassment from an NCAA investigation, Izzo walks a straight line because he fears to do anything to embarrass the legacy of his amazing parents. It's because while driven to win his parents placed in him the burning passion of doing it right.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Good, Bad, Ugly: Michigan State Football Podcast

We take you on a deep dive into Mel Tucker's Michigan State Spartan football program with our weekly Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons Impressed by Michigan State Teammates

Antjuan Simmons is impressed with the way his Michigan State Spartan football teammates are stepping up and leading during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els on Michigan State Kicker Matt Coghlin

Michigan State's Ross Els has full confidence in Spartan football kicker Matt Coghin heading into 2020.

Hondo S. Carpenter

William Peagler Talks Dabo Swinney Influence on His Career

Michigan State Spartan football coach William Peagler explains the influence of Clemson Tigers' legendary head coach Dabo Swinney on his career.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins on Michigan State's Jalen "Speedy" Nailor

Michigan State's Courtney Hawkins talks Jalen "Speedy" Nailor as he looks for weapons at wide receiver.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Talks Possibility of Head Coaching Again

Ross Els is on the staff of Mel Tucker and Michigan State, but the once highly successful head coach discussed if he ever desires to get back to being a head coach.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons on Michigan State Coach Jason Novak

Antjuan Simmons is impressed with the new Michigan State strength and conditioning coach Jason Novak, despite COVID-19.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Mike Tressel on Depth of Mel Tucker's Staff

Mike Tressel is one of four former defensive coordinators on Mel Tucker's Michigan State staff. He explains the benefits of an experienced team.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

tophits

Harlon Barnett on Scottie Hazelton, Michigan State Staff

Harlon Barnett discusses Michigan State's Scottie Hazelton and his experienced staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jacub Panasiuk Anchors Michigan State's Defensive Line

Jacub Panasiuk returns to the Michigan State defensive line as Ron Burton's anchor for the Spartan Dawg defense.

Hondo S. Carpenter