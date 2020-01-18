Tom Izzo After His #14 Spartans Take Out The Badgers

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #14 Michigan State Spartans got back to their traditional winning ways tonight dropping the Wisconsin Badgers 67-55. The win restores the men in green’s season record to 14-4 (6-1).

The Spartans had four players score in double-digits. They were led by Xavier Tillman who had 15 points and nine rebounds. Aaron Henry busted out of his slump to pick up 13 points. Gabe Brown also had 13 and Mark “ROCKET” Watts had his second straight game in double-digits with 11.

In the game, PG Cassius Winston had four assists. He is now the Michigan State and Big Ten ALL TIME assists leader passing Mateen Cleaves who was on hand to present him the game ball.

The men in the green won the battle of the boards over the Badgers by a margin of 41-32. The Spartans had 12 turnovers. The Spartan stingy defense allowed the Boilermakers to 36% shooting from the field and 21% from three.

The Badgers never had the lead in the 40 minutes in the game. The Spartans led for 39:16. In all Tom Izzo played 10 players. Nine of them scored.

Izzo’s men had 20 assists on 27 baskets. The Spartans shot 38% from three, 47% from the field and a disappointing 70% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Bloomington, Indiana taking on the Hoosiers. That game can be seen on FS1 at 8:30 PM.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter