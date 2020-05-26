Tom Izzo on New Daily Routine for Spartans

Tom Izzo is quarantined. A lot of people are right now. But it's not their job to be the head basketball coach at Michigan State University either. His routine (along with many other coaches) and his players' routines have been flipped upside down.

He wasn't able to hit the road for recruiting. So how is he staying in contact with his team?

"For the most part, I'm texting or calling my guys every other day. It's a new normal for them too. We've got about six guys up here; we've got some back home," said Izzo. "We didn't want some of our guys in places that were in harm's way, you know? Like Detroit with Rocket and Gabe."

These last two months have been a big adjustment for people, including the Spartans.

"To think they are sitting in apartments and having to figure out how to do situps and pushups and keep themselves active is difficult. Everybody is going through difficult times," said Izzo.

According to Izzo, the NCAA hasn't made it easy to stay connected with his team.

"We wanted to have like a zoom workout where everybody was in their little apartments, and we'd do situps together, stretching together to keep some comradery. Believe it or not, we're not allowed to do that. We're not allowed anything mandatory."

