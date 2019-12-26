Tom Izzo On Cassius Winston Foster Loyer On-Court Together

Spartan Nation
The #14 Michigan State Spartans saw their record on the season improve to 9-3 with a blow out win over a good Easter Michigan Steam. The Spartans took out the Eagles with a 101-48 defensive beat down.

The Spartans had five players score in double-digits. They were led by Cassius Winston who had 21 points and seven assists. Aaron Henry broke out of his shooting slump with 12 points and nine rebounds. Xavier Tillman had 11 points and seven rebounds and Foster Loyer added 13. Marcus Bingham, Jr. (MBJ) had 10 points and six rebounds.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, December 29, 2019 (eight days) at the Breslin Center against Western Michigan University. That game can be seen on BTN at 8:00 PM.

Tom Izzo knows that his Spartans with Joshua Langford out, Mark "ROCKET" Watts injured and Kyle Ahrens hampered, he has to do more with his wings. One way being discussed internally is playing some time with Cassius Winston, the team's best shooter on the wing and Foster Loyer running point. I asked him about that scenario and his thinking.

