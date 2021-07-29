Updated NBA Mock Draft: Michigan State's Aaron Henry a First-Round Pick

According to Rookie Wire, Michigan State's Aaron Henry will be taken in the first round of this year's NBA Draft.

East Lansing, Mich. – Aaron Henry led Michigan State to its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and finished his junior season projected as a second-round NBA draft pick.

Then Henry suffered an injury (quad) at the NBA combine, hampering his ability to improve his stock.

So, the Indiana native enters draft night viewed as a second-rounder; however, Cody Taylor, the editor at Rookie Wire, believes the former Spartan will come off the board much sooner.

Taylor predicts the 6-foot-6 small forward is headed to the Brooklyn Nets with the 27th overall pick.

"Henry, who was named to the All-Big Ten third team, has spent the pre-draft process training with two-time NBA champion Mike Miller," Taylor wrote. "Entering the draft, the biggest knock on Henry was his shooting, and he recently told Rookie Wire he has made big strides in that department.

"Miller believes Henry can eventually develop into a high 30% 3-point shooter after gaining consistency in his form. Henry is widely viewed as one of the top defensive players in the draft this year and could be a good option to add to a stacked roster in Brooklyn."

