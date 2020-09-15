Updated NBA Mock Draft: Xavier Tillman a First-Round Pick

The NBA Draft isn't until October 16, so, in the meantime, Spartan Nation will provide its readers with any updates regarding their former big man.

Colin Ward-Henninger released his updated 2020 NBA Mock Draft for CBS Sports, predicting Xavier Tillman Sr. will be selected in the first round.

Specifically, the Oklahoma City Thunder took the 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward with the 25th overall pick.

"OKC's backup center spot could be vacant this offseason, and Tillman is ready to step in and fill it right away.

"He certainly won't stretch the floor at this point in his career, but he's a good finisher around the rim with his 7-1 wingspan and is also a capable playmaker from the high post," said Ward-Henninger.

In his final season as a Spartan, Tillman averaged 13.7, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the field.

Additionally, he won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and earned the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Award (2019).

Before committing to Michigan State, 247Sports Composite recognized Tillman as the best recruit in Michigan and a top-25 power forward in his class.

